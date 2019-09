TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Troy Police Department is investigating a robbery at Saratoga National Bank on Hoosick Street on Friday.

Police say a man entered the bank and demanded money. No weapon was displayed during the robbery.

The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. He was last seen heading west on Hoosick Street.

He is described as wearing long shorts and a gray hooded sweatshirt with the hood up.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Troy Police Department.