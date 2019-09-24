Troy Police investigate reports of shots fired

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police responded to the area of 7th Avenue and Glen Avenue Monday night to investigate several reports of shots fired.

Police say they received several calls about shots fired in the area, but after responding and searching the area they were unable to find any conclusive evidence of the incident. No shell casings were found at the scene.

Earlier Monday evening city leaders met with residents of the Troy-Lansingburgh area to discuss possible solutions following several incidents of violence in the city.