Schenectady man charged with murder in death of 3-year-old

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police have charged Schenectady man with murder in connection with a homicide involving a 3-year-old child.

Troy Police charged Daquan Parker with 2nd-degree-murder in connection with the death of 3-year-old Mayjor Douglas. He is reportedly an acquaintance of Douglas’ mother.

Police and Troy Fire Department Medics were dispatched around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday to the Corliss Park Apartments for a report of a child in cardiac arrest. The child was taken to Samaritan Hospital and then to Albany Medical Center Hospital for additional treatment.

Police say the child died as a result of injuries he received at the hands of another person. At the time of the call, the circumstances of the child’s condition were labeled as suspicious but undetermined.

Officials performed an autopsy Sunday and ruled the child’s death as a homicide. Troy Police Detectives and Evidence Technicians executed a search warrant for the home Saturday evening.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Troy Detectives at (518)-270-4426.