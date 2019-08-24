Troy police investigating early morning Lansingburgh shooting

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police are investigating a shooting in the Lansingburgh neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Police say calls came in for a shooting around 3:30 a.m. Shortly afterward, police stopped a car in the area of River Street and Middleburgh Street. One of the cars’ occupants had been shot in the lower arm. He was taken to the hospital with what police say were minor injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation, but police say the victim has not so far been cooperative. Police say they are still investigating where in Lansingburgh specifically the shooting took place