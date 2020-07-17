Troy police investigating after victim shot in foot

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police are investigating a Thursday night shooting.

The shooting took place in the area of Tyler Street and 2nd Street.

Police said a male victim was shot in the foot and is being treated at a local hospital. His injuries are non-life threatening.

