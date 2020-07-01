Troy police investigating 6th Avenue shooting

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police are investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday.

The shooting occurred on 6th Avenue between Swift Street and Glen Avenue.

Police said patrol officers were investigating an unrelated fireworks complaint when they heard what they believed to be gunshots. They responded to the area and found a male victim.

The 36-year-old Troy man was taken to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to his arms and legs. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

No one was in custody as of Tuesday night, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (518) 270-4421 or anonymously at www.troypd.org.

LATEST STORIES