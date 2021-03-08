Boy, 11, struck in back during drive-by shooting, police say

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Police Department is investigating two shooting incidents. There were reports of shots fired in the area of 15th and Eagle Streets. An 11-year-old boy was also hit by gunfire on O’Neil St.

Around 3:45 p.m. Monday, police were called to the area of 24 O’Neil St. Police said the boy was struck in the back by a stray bullet from a drive-by shooting. He was taken to the hospital, but his condition is currently unknown.

Police said they were told of a dark colored sedan with dark windows that was seen fleeing the area right after the shooting, but they are currently unsure if it was involved.

The home was a target for the shooting, but the boy was not the intended target, according to police.

In the second shooting, two homes were struck on Eagle Street, but no victims were found. There are also no suspects or arrests.

The two shootings are not connected, police said. The investigations remain ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call (518) 270-4421.