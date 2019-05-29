Troy police holding gun buyback Thursday at the Troy DPW

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Troy Police Department is holding a gun buyback event this Thursday, hoping to make the community safer by getting illegal firearms off the street.

The Troy Police Department is holding the buyback event this Thursday, May 30, from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. in the Troy Department of Public Works parking lot (40 Orr St., Troy, N.Y.).

Gun owners can turn in their firearms anonymously and receive a cash award:

$200: Any working handgun (pistol or revolver)

$50: Any working rifle/shotgun

$40: Any non-working actual handgun (does not include BB/Pellet, Airsort, blank, replica, etc.)

Firearms must be unregistered to receive a cash award; however registered guns may by turned in for safekeeping. Police ask that firearms be unloaded and brought in some kind of a container like a bag or box.

The Troy Police Department is holding the buyback in cooperation with the City of Troy Mayor’s Office, the Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office, the Troy African American Pastoral Alliance, President/Dr. Bishop Norman r. Macklin (New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church), and Reverend Charles Burkes (United Ordained Church).