Troy Police asking for public’s assistance in homicide investigation

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police are asking for the public’s help regarding the homicide of Beyonce Wint.

Police say the homicide happened on September 17 in front of 432 4th Avenue in Troy.

Police say the investigation has revealed that Wint spent time in the Albany and Troy areas as well as in the Burlington, VT area several days before her death.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding Wint or her whereabouts between early September 2019 and the time of her death is encouraged to contact the Troy Police Department at 518-270-4447.