Troy police asking for help in year long murder investigation

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police is asking for help on a ongoing investigation of two men who were murdered a year ago.

On August 28, 2020, Caesar Soriano and Khalid Monroe were shot and killed as they stood on the corner of 7th Avenue and Glen Avenue in Troy.

Soriano was a loving father of two young children, one of whom was only 1 month old at the time of his death. He was 26 years old at the time of his death.

Monroe was the loving father of three young children and was 25 years old at the time of his death.

The Troy Police Department and the families of Caesar Soriano and Khalid Monroe continue to seek justice. Troy Detectives have continued to actively investigate these homicides and are hoping another appeal to the public generates much needed leads for their investigation.

Troy Police encourages anyone with information pertaining to the murder of Caesar Soriano and Khalid Monroe to call lead Detective Sergeant Joseph McNall at (518)270-4658. They can also report information anonymously on the Troy Police website.