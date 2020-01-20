Troy Police arrest burglary suspect who was subdued by apartment dwellers

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police say an accused burglar suffered injuries to his body, and likely to his pride, after he was subdued by two residents defending their home.

One of the residents, Devin Chandler, spoke with NEWS10’s Anya Tucker. He says it happened early Sunday morning when he was woken up by the sound of someone trying to break down his door.

Devin says two masked men entered his bedroom armed with a knife and a taser. He said he had little time to react as they allegedly attacked him inside his 4th Street apartment.

“I fought him while I was sleeping, and then he slammed me again. But I got him in a choke hold and punched him in his face.”

The struggle woke up Devin’s roommate, who rushed to help him, but not before grabbing a kitchen knife. The roommate sustained injuries to his hand, but one of the would-be burglars got far worse.

“I wrestled with him first,” the roommate, who did not wish to be identified, described. “I tried to get the taser. He wouldn’t give me the taser, and then I stabbed him.”

That’s when Devin says the man’s alleged accomplice ran from the apartment and took off in a vehicle. In the meantime, Devin and his roommate subdued the other masked man until the police could arrive.

Anya: “Do you think he made a mistake thinking that maybe your apartment was another apartment?”

Devin: “That’s what he said.”

Troy police say the suspect, identified as John C. Gassett, was released from the hospital and arrested for First Degree Burglary, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Assault in the Third Degree, and Misdemeanor Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree.

New York does not have a “Stand Your Ground Law,” but legal experts like Albany defense attorney Lee Kindlon says the law is clear.

“You can use physical force, even deadly physical force.”

Kindlon is talking about the “Castle Doctrine,” which stems from the idea that your home is your castle, and you should be able to defend it or yourself if necessary.

“I won’t apologize for nothing that I did at all because he did it to himself,” Devin said.