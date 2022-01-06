Troy PD: River St shooting now a homicide investigation after 16-year-old dies

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, January 5, Troy Police responded to a shots fired call on River Street in Troy where two gunshot victims were hospitalized. Troy Police now says both of the victims were 16-years-old and one of them died from their wounds.

According to the Troy Police Department, Detectives are now investigating this case as a homicide. The victim who died has been identified as Anthony Christopher,16, of Troy.

The second victim was located at a residence on 6th Avenue and he is also 16 years old and from Troy. The victim has been stabilized with non-life-threatening wounds.

The victims are known to each other and do not have an adversarial relationship. The preliminary investigation has concluded that the victims were together at the time they encountered the suspects, both victims were struck by gunfire and one victim fled the incident residence to 6th Avenue where he was later located by TPD Patrol Officers.

The incident is currently being actively investigated by members of our Detective Bureau along with local, state and federal law enforcement partners.