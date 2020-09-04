Troy PD officer cleared after deadly off-duty shooting in July

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A grand jury just cleared a Troy Police officer of any wrong-doing in a deadly shooting more than a month ago. District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly says the extended investigation was worth the wait.

“We needed to take our time and make sure that all of the evidence was gathered, all of the witnesses were spoken with, and make sure that we were in a good place before we decided to put this in front of a grand jury,” Donnelly says.

Back on July 30, off duty Patrol Officer Adam Harbour reported he heard a commotion from his neighbors and when he went to investigate, he found 25-year-old Colin Davis stabbing his estranged wife.

“It appeared based upon witness accounts that he was going to leverage his body to stab the knife into her chest, and it was at that point that Officer Harbour fired a single shot into his back,” Donnelly explains.

She further confirms Harbour used his own personal shotgun in the shooting. Police Chief Brian Owens says Harbour acted to save the woman’s life, but also had reason to believe he was protecting himself.

“Any incidents where there’s already violence, whether it’s a domestic situation or otherwise, that can be redirected at responding officers,” he says.

Donnelly says the attorney general was called to investigate, as New York State law requires when officers cause the deaths of civilians, but their involvement soon ended.

“After the attorney general’s office concluded that it did not have jurisdiction to pursue this matter, my office retain jurisdiction of that investigation,” she explains.

Chief Owens also spoke to acknowledge the pain of Davis’ death for his family, the emotional and physical scars left on his wife, and the mental toll of his actions on Officer Harbour.

“There’s not a single police officer who I know that would ever want to take another life. The role of law enforcement in our society, the duties required of our positions, and the actions of violent criminals may dictate situations where we must act to defend our own life and that of another,” he says.

Donnelly says Davis’ wife is still recovering from the injuries he inflicted upon her before his death and Donnelly says there is hope that that woman will make a full recovery.