Troy PD investigating shots fired in area of 6th Avenue, Ingalls Avenue

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the city of Troy Tuesday night.

Police are in the area of 6th Avenue and Ingalls Avenue.

No suspect or victims were located.

A high police presence will be in the area while they investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (518) 270-4421.

