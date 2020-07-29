Troy PD investigating shots fired in area of 6th Avenue, Ingalls Avenue

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the city of Troy Tuesday night.
Police are in the area of 6th Avenue and Ingalls Avenue.
No suspect or victims were located.
A high police presence will be in the area while they investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (518) 270-4421.
