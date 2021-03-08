Troy PD investigating after shots fired on Eagle Street

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating after a report of shots fired in the city of Troy Monday afternoon.

Police said the shooting took place in the area of 15th and Eagle Streets. Police said no one was hit, and there are currently no suspects. Two homes, however, were struck.

This was the second shooting Monday afternoon. Police said an 11-year-old boy was sitting inside his home when he was hit by a stray bullet from a drive-by shooting on O’Neil Street.

The boy was taken to the hospital. He is alive, police said, but his condition is not currently known.

Police said the shootings are not connected. The investigation into both shootings remain ongoing.