Troy PD increasing weekend patrols in effort to stop DWI

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the Super Bowl quickly approaches on Sunday, the Troy Police Department is increasing patrols over the weekend in an effort to combat impaired driving. The extra patrols will be out from February 11 to February 14.

The police department says while STOP-DWI efforts have led to decreased alcohol and drug related fatalities, there are still too many lives lost to crashes caused by impaired drivers. Research shows that high-visibility enforcement can reduce drunk driving fatalities by as much as 20%, said Troy police.

According to the New York STOP-DWI campaign, the monthly average number of DWI tickets issued in New York in 2019 was 2,786. The total points scored in Super Bowl history is 2,501.

The police department said community members should make a plan before celebrating. This could include using public transportation, arranging a ride with a family or friend, or using ride-sharing services.

The Troy Police Department, along with other local and state enforcement agencies, will be increasing patrols to support this effort.