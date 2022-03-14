TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As St. Patrick’s Day quickly approaches, the Troy Police Department is increasing patrols in an effort to combat impaired driving. The extra patrols will be out from March 17 to March 19.

The police department says while STOP-DWI efforts have led to decreased alcohol and drug-related fatalities, there are still too many lives lost to crashes caused by impaired drivers. Research shows that high-visibility enforcement can reduce drunk driving fatalities by as much as 20%.

Community members should make a plan before celebrating, said Troy police. This could include using public transportation, arranging a ride with a family or friend, or using ride-sharing services.

The Troy Police Department, along with other local and state enforcement agencies, will be increasing patrols to support this effort.