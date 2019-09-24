Troy parent says her special needs child was left inside during emergency drill

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A parent in Troy is asking the school district to make a change.

Melonie Nolan has a son that attends Carroll Hill Elementary. According to Nolan, the school recently left her son inside during a fire drill.

The parent says that she is concerned because her child has special needs and uses a wheelchair to get around. She also states that there is only one handicap accessible entrance, which makes it difficult for her son.

In response to the incident the district sent NEWS10 ABC a statement.

The District’s Statement: “The safety and security of our students remains our top priority, at Carroll Hill School, and throughout the Troy City School District. Carroll Hill School is ADA compliant. Immobile students are evacuated during drills. This particular drill was so brief, the decision was made to keep a student in a wheelchair inside with the principal. In the event of an actual emergency, all students would have been evacuated in accordance with our emergency plans.“

Nolan also states that she is working with the principal to better the situation.