Troy opens splash pads across the city

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Troy opened its splash pads on Tuesday. The splash pads are open from sunrise to sunset with the exception of Riverfront Park. The areas are free to use.

People are required to follow social distancing guidelines and avoid gatherings of 25 people or more. The splash pads will not be monitored and it will be up to residents to police themselves. Masks are required but the city asks that people not wear a mask while in the water as cloth masks can cause breathing issues when wet.

Locations:

Frear Park – Adjacent to Frear Park Ice Rink

Knickerbacker Park – 7 th and 104 th Street

and 104 Street Prospect Park – 65 Prospect Park Road (vehicles are prohibited in the park at this time)

Riverfront Park – River Street/Front Street *Hours 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.*

Corliss Park – 1100 8th Avenue (currently closed for maintenance)

“We’re excited to reopen our splash pad facilities for the enjoyment of local families and residents this summer. When visiting splash pads and other public facilities, residents should take additional precautions to prevent potential transmission of COVID-19. Your cooperation is important for protecting the health of our community,” said Mayor Patrick Madden.

