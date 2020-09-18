Troy one step closer in deal to update surveillance cameras

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On October 1, Troy City Council will vote on a resolution to accept a proposal from the mayor’s office and police department to select a vendor to update the city’s surveillance cameras.

Due to old software, the cameras aren’t reliable.

“They’re not going to get rid of crime and the increased gun violence here in the city of troy, but they do provide that small tip,” said City Council President Carmella Mantello.

Funding has been secured, but the pandemic has delayed the process in updating the about 120 cameras across the city.

Bringing the cameras up-to-date has been a long-standing concern for city council members and residents.

Mantello said updating surveillance cameras is a piece of the puzzle when it comes to solving crimes. This as the killer of 11-year-old Ayshawn Davis is still unknown.

“Any and all information to try and catch the coward that killed Ayshawn, we must, we must, find them,” Mantello said.

Bringing the cameras up to date is also something residents have pushed for as a means to deter crime in their neighborhoods. While crime has trended downwards for the last several years, shootings and gun recoveries have gone up this year.

“Government can be very frustrating at times and this is one of those frustrations,” Mantello said. “This is one item we can take off the list,” Mantello said.

Troy Deputy Chief Dan DeWolf said he’s confident the resolution accepting the vendor will be passed.

“It’s not an easy process to go through, but I’m glad that we were finally able to get the funding and then get the vendor picked,” DeWolf said. “I’m just glad that it’s finally coming to fruition,” DeWolf said.

The next thing on city council’s agenda is body cameras. Mantello said the council’s been told the details to get them implemented are currently being hashed out.

