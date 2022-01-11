Troy officials urge residents to prepare for extreme cold

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy officials are giving residents suggestions on fire safety, home heating and staying safe in the extreme cold. Temperatures are expected to reach single digits across the Capital Region through Sunday.

“With below freezing temperatures forecast for the next several days, Troy residents should take precautions to protect their homes and families against common winter issues. I urge all Trojans to make smart choices to reduce the risk of fire, property damage, and avoid cold weather-related issues this winter,” said Mayor Patrick Madden.

Extreme cold

Residents are urged to take these precautions to prevent pipes from freezing.

Keep your thermostat set to the same temperature for both day and night, even when you are not home.

Close all exterior doors, including garage doors and other exterior entryways.

Open hot and cold faucets to a slow drip during the coldest time of the day or night.

Keep kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors open to allow heat to reach un-insulated pipe near exterior walls.

Know the location of your internal shut off valves in case of a leak or frozen pipe.

If a pipe is found to have frozen, keep the faucet open and contact a licensed plumber immediately. If a household water pipe bursts, turn off the water at the internal shut-off valve.

“Extreme cold can cause significant problems for interior and exterior household water pipes, causing them to break inside basements or exterior walls and disrupt access to water service,” said Superintendent of Public Utilities Chris Wheland. “Residents and business owners should take proactive steps to avoid the inconvenience of losing running water or the financial burden and potential property damage caused by broken water pipes inside their home or property.”

Residents should also plan to keep their pets inside during extreme cold weather.

Fire safety

According to the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (NYSDHSES), heating equipment is among the leading causes of home fires nationally and in New York State. NYSDHSES has some suggestions to reduce the risk of fire in your home or busimess.

Buy and carefully maintain a quality smoke and carbon monoxide detector.

Inspect your home to eliminate or control fire hazards.

Install at least 5-pound A-B-C type fire extinguishers in the home and teach family members how to use them.

Establish a well-planned escape route with the entire family.

If you have an older home, have the wiring checked by a qualified electrician to make sure it meets current building codes.

If you have a chimney and fireplace in your home, have it cleaned and inspected yearly for creosote build-up, cracks, crumbling bricks or mortar and any obstructions.

Keep storage areas clean and tidy.

Keep curtains, towels and potholders away from hot surfaces.

Store solvents and flammable cleaners away from heat sources.

Never keep gasoline in the house.

Inspect extension cords for frayed or exposed wires or loose plugs.

Space heaters should be no less than three feet away from walls, furniture and combustible items.

Never use an extension cord with a space heater, or place them on a bed.

Home heating

Here are some heating suggestions from the U.S. Department of Energy on how to save energy and save money during the winter months.