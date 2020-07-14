Troy officer involved in crash while responding to stabbing

Local
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police responded to a stabbing and traffic crash Monday night.

A male victim was stabbed in the area of 2nd Street and Tyler Street Monday. While responding to the scene, a Troy officer was involved in a crash at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Ferry Street.

Police will be on scene of the crash for several hours, and roads are closed.

The stabbing victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak
REIMAGINING NY_CORP_FSG