Troy officer involved in crash while responding to stabbing

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police responded to a stabbing and traffic crash Monday night.
A male victim was stabbed in the area of 2nd Street and Tyler Street Monday. While responding to the scene, a Troy officer was involved in a crash at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Ferry Street.
Police will be on scene of the crash for several hours, and roads are closed.
The stabbing victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
