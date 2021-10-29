Troy Night Out celebrates Halloween with spooky festivities

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy is kicking off Halloween weekend with many spooky events and festivities on October 29. Troy Night Out invites visitors to explore shops, galleries and restaurants from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“Costumes are encouraged as you enjoy live music, art openings, candy giveaways, and some of the finest bars and restaurants in upstate New York,” said Geoff Brault, Executive Director of the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District. “And then come back to Troy on Saturday and Sunday to keep the fun going with special parades and parties all weekend long.”

Events include:

A tour of St. Paul’s Church for a rare look inside one of the oldest churches in Troy and listen to spooky music from their historic organ

Trick or treating at Forever Royal Hair Studio, Artcentric Marketplace, Dutch Udder Craft Ice Cream, Plumb Oyster Bar, and more locations

A spooky exhibition titled “The Witching Hour” addressing, magic, macabre, symbolism and curiosities at Clement Frame and Art Gallery

Fresh empanadas and holiday themed cocktails at The Arts Center of the Capital Region

A “thrilling” Michael Jackson-inspired performance by Troy Dance Factory around Monument Square

Halloween parties at Franklin Alley Social Club and River Street Market (all ages and a costume contest)

For a full list of events during Troy Night Out on Friday, you can visit Downtown Troy website.