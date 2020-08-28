Troy Night Out becomes ‘Parents’ Night Out’ in honor of back to school

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Night Out is an initiative among Troy’s businesses to drive commerce and community on the last Fridays of each month, and the initiative is temporarily rebranding for its final summer installment. On the eve of the start of the school year, “Parents Night Out” salutes parental figures.

The event officially lasts from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Shop, dine, and explore downtown Troy—in person or online—while celebrating the parents who juggled homeschooling during the pandemic. “Take a much-needed date night away from the kids and make your way to downtown Troy for a safely distanced night on the town,” said Katie Hammon, Executive Director of the Downtown Troy Business Improvement District. “Stroll around safely and enjoy late-night shopping, free live music, art, outdoor dining, and a movie alongside Summer Square.”

Ppandemic public health and safety measures are still in place, and stores and restaurants provide outdoor and socially-distanced options. Phase IV in the Capital Region means reduced occupancy, curbside pickup, online deals, and delivery.

