TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A group of Troy residents gathered at the intersection of King and Federal Streets to protest a new development. Troy City Councilmember Emily Menn and members of the organization Neighbors Protecting Neighborhoods urged the Troy Planning Commission to halt the planned Kings Landing II apartment building because of the alleged adverse impacts the building could have on their neighborhood.

The landscape and charm of Downtown Troy are close to Annie Borthwick’s heart. She lived in a brownstone on Fifth Avenue for over forty years and planted a Shademaster Locust tree in 1977 when her daughter was 1-year-old.

“I love Troy,” Borthwick said. “The next building is going to fill up the whole corner, and what’s even worse, it’s going to take away the green space and the trees.”

In 2017, Annie sold the brownstone to Paul Socolow. The pair joined Councilmember Ellen Menn and advocates from Neighbors Protecting Neighborhoods in hopes of halting production of the BDC’s Group second project—Kings Landing II—across the street on Fifth Avenue and Federal Street.

“That developer has to play by the rules, and if they don’t play by the rules, it is our job as elected officials to hold them accountable,” Menn said.

Neighbors Helping Neighborhoods sent a FOIL request to the Troy Building Department to acquire “Incite” site plans.

Advocates claimed the BDC Group did not adhere to the initial plans approved by the Troy Planning Commission in 2018 for their “Incite” building on King Street. They stated the BDC Group sent a separate project with more bedrooms to The Troy Building Department for building permit approval.

However, Troy City Engineer, Aaron Vera, said “Incite” as approved and as constructed, complies with the City of Troy Zoning Code and the Planning Commission’s 2018 approval.

“For residential projects, the Planning Commission is presented with a dwelling unit count. The commission does not approve building floor plans or a specific bedroom count,” Aaron Vera, Troy City Engineer, said.

Those who gathered in protest also claimed the BDC Group is attempting to transfer an eight-spot parking lot being used for Kings Landing I [Incite] to Kings Landing II in their proposed plans.

“This lot was constructed and is now being used by Kings Landing I residents, and should not be absorbed into the parking plans for Kings Landing II,” Neighbors Helping Neighborhoods stated.

The President of the BDC Group, Cosmo Marfione, said the company modified Kings Landing II plans three times in response to neighbor suggestions. Marfione said in response to concerns, they lowered the height of the building and redesigned the façade to complement the residential and commercial brownstones across the street.

“We have made all of these changes in the spirit of good-neighborliness, even though our original design was in full compliance with all Troy zoning regulations,” Marfione said.

The advocates state the BDC Group has failed to make “meaningful changes.” to address their concerns, and overall, the project will change the nature and character of the residential neighborhood.

“Troy is a destination for the region, for restaurants, for Troy night out, and that is because of the old architecture,” Socolow said. “If Troy is going to improve and continue to improve these neighborhoods adjacent to the core. They need to be preserved just like the core has been.