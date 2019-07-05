Troy neighborhood cooling stations extended into Friday

TROY, NY – City officials announced Friday that neighborhood cooling stations will be available on July 5th, from 1:00pm – 8:00pm.

The cooling stations are provided by the Troy Fire Department and will be available at the following locations:

Lansingburgh

120th Street Park

(120th Street and 1st Ave.)

Little Italy

Little Italy Market Place

(5th Avenue, Liberty and Hill Streets)

North Central

7th Ave Park

(Ingalls Avenue and 7th Ave.)

South Troy

Canal Street Park

(3rd Street and Canal Ave.)

Splash pads are also available for the public to use from sunrise to sunset at Corliss Park, Frear Park, Knickerbacker Park, and Prospect Park. The splash pad at Riverfront Park is open from 10:00am – 8:00pm.

The city will continue to monitor local weather conditions and deploy cooling stations as needed. For more information, visit their website here.