Troy mayor wants to hand over development of Monument Square

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The fifth time is hopefully the charm for One Monument Square in Troy.

But a new proposal from Mayor Patrick Madden would take the responsibility of development out of the city’s hands.

Madden wants to turn over the property to a city economic development agency, which would oversee the fifth attempt to build on the site, which once held Troy City Hall.

Republican council members, including Pres. Carmella Mantello, said it’s the wrong way to do business. Mantello said the property should be sold to the agency if it’s handed over at all.