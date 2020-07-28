Troy Mayor encourages families to get counted for 2020 Census

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Mayor Patrick Madden issued a video asking city residents to participate in the 2020 Census this summer.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo on Tuesday kicked off the state’s Census Push Week urging New Yorkers to fill out the 2020 U.S. Census before the October 31, 2020 deadline and to make sure every New Yorker is counted in the upcoming census.

“There’s no doubt that COVID-19 has presented unprecedented obstacles to completing the Census. However, the pandemic also highlights a key reason why the Census is so vital—New York State continues to seek substantial funding and aid from the federal government. I urge every New Yorker to complete the Census, and remember, New York State can help if you encounter any issues along the way.” Governor Andrew Cuomo

Madden said the time is now to get counted. Less than 50 percent of Troy households have completed the 2020 Census. Madden said that is far behind the state and the national average.

He is asking everyone to take action to benefit generations for years to come.

“It is really important for your kids because this impacts spending patterns for 10 years to come,” said Madden.

He said filling out the Census provides valuable resources to the city, and without it, it could affect the quality of life in the community.

“It determines how billions in federal dollars are shared with local communities like Troy over the next decade. This includes youth programing, repairing side walks, curbs and streets. Another project is the South Troy Roadway, which will be determined by Census data,” he said.

Madden said the questionnaire is quick and painless.

“Let’s all commit to getting it done this weekend.”

The State will be hosting Census hotline phone bank events from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on August 5 and 6. They will provide information and answer questions about the Census.

The Governor also announced the State is working with the Atlantic Bank of New York to promote Friends and Family Day on Thursday, July 30 and Take 10 Minutes at 10 on August 10 to help generate participation in the Census.

As part of Friends and Family Day, the State will use social media to call on New Yorkers to text or call 10 people and remind them to complete the Census. The 10 Minutes at 10 push encourages businesses, unions and organizations to have their employees complete the Census on August 10.

You can go right to the 2020 Census website to fill it out.

