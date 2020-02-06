Troy mayor delivers 2020 State of the City

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Mayor Patrick Madden delivered his 2020 State of the City address on Wednesday.

The mayor discussed a variety of topics, including growing Troy’s economy and rebuilding infrastructure. Madden also talked about the future of body cameras for the police department. He said it has been a long but thorough process to make sure the cameras are rolled out correctly when the time comes.

Another big topic was the Troy pool, which did not open last summer. Madden said that will not be the case this summer.

“The pool is done,” he said. “We have some additional money in their year’s budget to do some sidewalk work and fencing. But the pool is completed, and we transitioned from a repair, which would have given us a five-year life span to an actual renovation, which should give us at least 20 years.”

The mayor also pointed out he is looking to completely rebuild the Lansingburgh Fire Department saying they have gotten their money’s worth from the building.

LATEST STORIES: