Police arrested a Troy man they say stole credit cards from a terminally ill man.

NYS Police say 39-year old James Billups made purchases with stolen credit cards from a sick man he was hired to help care for in 2017.

Billups continued to make purchases with the stolen cards after the man’s death.

He’s facing a number of charges including identity theft and possession of stolen property.

Billups being held in Rensselaer County Jail without bail.