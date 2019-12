ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man convicted of shooting another man in October 2018 was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

On October 7, 2018, in the area of Clinton Avenue and Lark Street, Jeffrey Walker, 24, shot a man in the shoulder with a gun he possessed illegally.

A jury found Walker guilty of Assault in the First Degree, Criminal Use of a Firearm in the First Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

The victim survived.