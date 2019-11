TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man was sentenced Friday for sexually assaulting a child.

Rensselaer County officials said 29-year-old Elliott Wells was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Wells was found guilty of one count of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child, one count of Course of Sexual Conduct First Degree, and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

If he should be released from prison, he will have to register as a sex offender.