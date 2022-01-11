Troy man sentenced for possession, intent to distribute cocaine

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man has been sentenced for possessing cocaine and crack with intent to distribute. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Marquese Pompey, 25, was sentenced to about 3 years in prison.

Pompey previously pleaded guilty to the charges, admitting to possessing and intending to distribute about 13 grams of crack in March 2020. He was arrested in September 2020.

While searching his apartment, DOJ said law enforcement discovered about 60 grams of cocaine and 8 grams of crack, much of which was partially flushed down the toilet. DOJ said Pompey also intended to distribute that cocaine and crack.

Pompey was also sentenced to serve 3 years of post-release supervision.