ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Justin Smith, 22, of Troy, who was detained in September 2021, has been sentenced to 21 months in prison for possessing firearms as a felon. Smith admitted that on March 4, 2021, he had possessed a Smith & Wesson M&P 9 mm pistol and an HS Produkt 40 caliber pistol.

The two guns were recovered after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Troy. Smith was prohibited to possess any firearms due to a prior felony conviction involving a firearm. In addition to the 21-month sentence, Smith will undergo a 3-year term of supervised release that will begin after he is released from prison.