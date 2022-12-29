ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man has pled guilty to a conspiracy case in 2021 to distribute cocaine in the Capital Region. Jan Lopez-Colon, 28, admitted that he and three others conspired to ship cocaine from Puerto Rico to the Capital Region.

The cocaine was shipped via U.S. mail in 1-kilogram bricks and transported to a stash house in Troy, where the cocaine was processed for distribution. Three other men have been charged for their role in the conspiracy. Jesus Baez, 32, of Loudonville, and Sam Calderon, 20, of Troy, have already pled guilty. Charges against Ilvin Batista-Figueroa, age 31, of Albany remain pending.

Sentencing for Lopez-Colon is scheduled for April 23, 2023. He faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a fine of up to $10 million, and a term of supervised release of at least 5 years and up to life. Lopez-Colon has also agreed to forfeit numerous items of jewelry seized from his residence and a Glock model 43 pistol.