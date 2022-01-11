Troy man pleads guilty for role in stabbing incident

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man has pleaded guilty for his role in a stabbing incident. Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly said Zy’mier Jordan, 21, pleaded guilty in the stabbing of a Waterford man.

Jordan was arrested after an altercation on July 13, 2021, in front of a convenience store at Tyler and 2nd Streets in Troy.

“Without a cooperating witness, we were still able to make a case and hold this defendant accountable for his crime,” said Donnelly. “I applaud the Troy Police who were able to gather the evidence for this case, and our Assistant District Attorney McDermott, who was able to move this case forward despite challenges. We will continue to hold people accountable, in order to combat the violence in Troy.”

Jordan is set to be sentenced on February 14 to the terms of the plea deal, which include 5 years in state prison with 5 years of post release supervision.