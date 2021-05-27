Troy man indicted for fatal First Street shooting in Albany

Damien McCaskey, 26, was arraigned Thursday, May 27, 2021 on one count of Murder in the Second Degree. Officials said McCaskey intentionally shot and killed 51-year-old Danny Pearson Jr.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man pleaded not guilty to a Murder charge against him in a fatal shooting in the city of Albany.

Around 8 p.m. on May 10, police responded to the 300-block of First Street between North Lake Avenue and Judson Street for reports of a shooting. At the scene, they found Pearson inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center.

McCaskey pleaded not guilty and remains in custody without bail.