SAN DIEGO (NEWS10) — A man wanted in a decades-long murder case in California was arrested in Troy.

San Diego CrimeStoppers

The suspect’s name is Dennis LaPage. He’s 62 years old and is wanted in a murder that took place in 1975 in San Diego.

Alvaro Espeleta, 28, was the victim. He was found dead inside of his home on December 31, 1975. Police exhausted all their leads but were eventually able to identify LaPage as the alleged killer.

LaPage remains in New York as he awaits extradition back to San Diego.