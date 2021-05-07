Troy man arrested for animal abuse

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Noah Pascal, 23, of Troy, has been arrested after a video shared online allegedly showed him grabbing a puppy by the neck and throwing it from his front porch. Pascal is facing two misdemeanor charges of injuring an animal and one count of resisting arrest.

When officers arrived at Pascal’s Fourth Avenue address earlier this week to make the arrest, the suspect allegedly fled with the dog. Investigators then filed for warrants, which were granted, but police say they still had to force their way into the residence.

Officers became aware of the situation after receiving both the video and online tips regarding the abuse.

One of the incidents of injuring an animal Pascal is being charged with relates to an incident in April that police became aware of on May 7. He has been released on an appearance ticket.

Police are unsure of the dog’s exact age, but it is believed to be between four and five months old. The animal is now safe in police custody. Troy Police say they will have the dog for a few days, but there is no word on where the animal will go next.