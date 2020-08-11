Troy man admits to trafficking at least 10 kilograms of heroin

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mario Figueroa-Portalatin, 41, of Troy, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiring to distribute over 20 pounds of heroin.

Figueroa-Portalatin’s plea meant admitting that for the two years, he sold at least 10 kilograms of heroin—roughly 22 pounds or more—from a New York City supplier. From March 2018 to March 2020, he says he made weekly trips to the city to buy a pound or two of heroin at a time, which he brought to Troy, packaged, and sold.

Figueroa-Portalatin was pulled over in Troy on March 30, when police officers recovered a black canvas bag containing close to half a pound of heroin. It was on the floor of the car in front of the passenger seat, and Figueroa-Portalatin had planned to sell it that day

Law enforcement then executed warrants on Figueroa-Portalatin’s and another nearby apartment, seizing a reported $34,001 in drug trafficking paraphernalia. Officers also reported a Hi-Point model JHP .45 caliber pistol in his bedroom.

Figueroa-Portalatin faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison, plus a minimum period of post-release supervision for five years, or perhaps for life, when he’s sentenced in December.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga