Troy making progress on abandoned properties

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Troy has announced some wins in the fight against zombie properties.

The city is getting $90,000 in civil penalties from mortgage lender PHH Mortgage for failure to maintain the properties located at 719 4th Ave., 132 1st St., and 17 Prospect St.

A fourth property they oversaw at 184 3rd St. ended up being knocked down.

The money will go toward demolition costs or completing the foreclosure process to find new owners for the property.

A zombie property is a property that is foreclosed or sit empty and abandoned. They are often and eyesore and contain dangerous code violations and often attract crime.