Troy making progress on abandoned properties

Local
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Troy has announced some wins in the fight against zombie properties.

The city is getting $90,000 in civil penalties from mortgage lender PHH Mortgage for failure to maintain the properties located at 719 4th Ave., 132 1st St., and 17 Prospect St.

A fourth property they oversaw at 184 3rd St. ended up being knocked down.

The money will go toward demolition costs or completing the foreclosure process to find new owners for the property.

A zombie property is a property that is foreclosed or sit empty and abandoned. They are often and eyesore and contain dangerous code violations and often attract crime.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report