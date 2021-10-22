Troy launches composting pilot program for residents

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy is launching a composting pilot program to reduce food waste going to the landfill. The program “From the Ground Up” is free for Troy residents.

Residents can place food scraps into a compostable bag, place the bagged food scraps in a lidded bucket, and then place the bucket in an assigned spot to be collected. All materials to participate, including the lidded bucket, countertop pails, and compostable bags, will be provided for free.

The three phase pilot will take place from October 2021 to September 2023. After the program finishes, the city hopes to grow the program and offer it to all Troy residents.

At the beginning of each phase, residents have the opportunity to sign up. The city said the first two phases will last about six months and the last phase will last a year. When signing-up, participants are expected to stay in the pilot for its remainder.

Troy was awarded a grant to start the program by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Resource Conservation Service’s Community Composting and Food Waste Reduction Project initiative. The program is in partnership with FoodScraps360 and Bethlehem.

Residents can sign-up online through the FoodScraps360 website. More information about the pilot program can be found on the City of Troy website.