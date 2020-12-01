Troy HS to start carpentry remote learning program

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy High School is welcoming a new virtual program to give students a head start in the carpentry trade.

The school is slated to start using the Career Connections Learning Management System, a remote learning tool for students pursuing educational opportunities in the trades and is already used by the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters.

The school has already registered 115 high school students who will learn basic and intermediate carpentry skills safely online.

Students who complete the four-year career connections program are then in line for advanced training and a registered apprenticeship program.

