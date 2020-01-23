Troy holds first public waterfront meeting

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first of two public meetings to discuss the future of waterfront access and gateway improvement projects in Troy.

Some of the ideas thrown around at the meeting Wednesday night included building a playground in Riverfront Park and possibly moving the Korean War Monument to the front of the park.

Another idea was to create a roundabout at the Green Island Gateway and move the Uncle Sam monument there. Some of the residents in attendance were excited about the new proposals.

“I’ve been living in Troy for a few years now and my family is originally from Troy, so it’s a city I feel passionately about and I love and I would like to get involved in the future of our city,” resident Danielle Marino said.

The next and final public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28.