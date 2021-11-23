Troy firefighter arrested on child porn charges

Local

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Terence Ratigan

Terence Ratigan

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy firefighter has been arrested on child pornography charges. Albany County court documents show Terence Ratigan, 39, was charged with distribution of child pornography.

Sources close to the investigation tell NEWS10 that Ratigan is a member of the Troy Fire Department and say he has been on leave since January.

The documents show Ratigan could get 5 to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and have to register as sex offender if convicted. He remains in custody in lieu of a detention hearing on November 24 at 2 p.m.

