Troy Farmers Market returning with restrictions

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The outdoor Troy Waterfront Farmers Market is expected to return next week, but new safety protocols will be in place due to the coronavirus.

The market with reopen on a smaller scale and at a temporary location. The first outdoor market will be held on May 16 at the Russell Sage College parking lot.

The number of booths has been limited to 25, and the layout will require customers to follow a one-way traffic flow and respect the need for social distancing. Organizers are also limiting the number of people inside to just 50, and dogs will not be allowed.

Hours will be expanded from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Customers will sign up online for time blocks in advance and will wait in designated areas with taped markings on the sidewalk and street to indicate proper social distancing. There will be a limited “stand by line” for those who do not reserve a time slot.

Customers must wear masks to enter the market. Masks will be available on site. Wash stations and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the market

Customers are encouraged to pre-order from their preferred vendors using the contact information provided on the market’s website.

Free parking will be available on City streets and in Russell Sage lots on River Street.

