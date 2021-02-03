Troy extends snow emergency while Albany tries new plow project

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews continue to plow on clearing away the mess the snowstorm left behind. Over in Troy, officials say unfortunately, they couldn’t clean up around all the cars still on the wrong side of the road.

“By not following those parking restrictions, it can really slow down and inhibit the effectiveness of those efforts,” explains Troy Deputy Director of Public Information John Salka.

Troy just extended its snow emergency one more day to give vehicle owners another chance to follow the rules. On top of the usual hassle, they understand more people staying home throughout the pandemic means fewer spaces to move to.

It could also just be a general COVID exhaustion moment. It’s tough for people to pay attention to everything, what may be happening on their front lawn or at their curb,” Salka says to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

Wednesday, cars should be on the odd side of the streets, then move to the evens on Thursday at 8 a.m. Troy also posts winter weather response updates to its website and social media.

Over in Albany, the city didn’t declare a snow emergency, but the Department of General Services decided now would be the perfect time to try out a new plow project.

“What we found was, because the way we plow the snow, and it’s the only way to plow the snow, all the sidewalks could be clean on a particular street, but you can’t get to the next set of sidewalks because you can’t cross the road with those snowbanks,” says Albany DGS Deputy Commissioner Public Affairs Frank Zeoli.

DGS crews are now focused on clearing ramps at high traffic intersections, opening them up for pedestrians, and keeping them from walking in the streets. The trial will show the city how much time, equipment and manpower they would need to spread the program citywide.

“We want to be efficient. We want to see what the best way — whether doing it in-house and we have to add additional staff or if it’s something we will have to hire a third-party for,” Zeoli explains.