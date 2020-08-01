Troy CSD reopening plan gives parents choice for in-person, remote learning

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy City School District has released its fall reopening plan to parents.

The plan includes a daily in-person instruction model for elementary students with a hybrid in-person/remote learning model for secondary students. Parents also have the option to choose remote-only learning, which is available for students at all grade levels.

Students will be expected to wear face coverings, maintain social distancing, and daily temperature checks and screenings will take place upon arrival. School meals will also be available to all students, including those attending school in person and those learning remotely.

Beginning next week, parents will be asked to formally request either the in-person or remote-only learning as well as telling the district of their transportation plans.

The District will host a virtual panel discussion via Google Meet at 6 p.m. on August 6. The public is invited to submit questions for the panel by emailing covid19@troycsd.org.

Visit www.troycsd.org/reopening to view the full reopening plan, summary and list of FAQs.

REOPENING PLAN FROM TROY CSD:

In-Person Instruction Grades Pre-K – 5

Grades Pre-K – 5 will have daily in-person instruction. Students will stay in the same room throughout the day, with the same students. Specials such as art and music will be taught in the same classroom. The District will make every effort to limit class sizes to no more than 15 students. Students will wear masks throughout the day when social distancing is not possible.

In-Person Instruction Grades 6 – 12

Grades 6 – 12 will receive a hybrid version of both in-person and at-home instruction to reduce capacity in our buildings. On the at-home days, students will participate in daily instruction in real time with their teacher via webcam, and will have the ability to interact with their peers. The schedule will alternate two consecutive days in-person followed by two consecutive days of virtual instruction. The District will make every effort to limit in-person class sizes to no more than 15 students. Students will wear masks throughout the day when social distancing is not possible.

Remote ONLY Learning Grades K – 12

Students will participate in daily instruction with a certified teacher via webcam, and will have the ability to interact with their peers. This model looks different than the virtual instruction students participated in this past spring when buildings were shut down. With this model, students will receive a set schedule and will be required to be present, on-camera at set times. Chromebooks are available for any student that needs a device.

