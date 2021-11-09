Troy completes solar project expansion at former landfill site

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Mayor Patrick Madden has announced the completion of the city’s solar energy project. The expansion added 8,000 solar panels at a former landfill site.

“Completion of the city’s solar project is another major milestone in our efforts to build a more sustainable community through renewable energy opportunities,” said Madden. “Local communities like Troy are on the frontlines of combating climate change and building a cleaner, greener future.”

Phase I of the solar project constructed a 2.1 megawatt (MW) solar network that included over 6,700 panels across six locations within and outside Troy. It was completed in 2018.

Phase II of the project added 2.6 MW to the existing system, which will meet nearly half of the city’s annual municipal electric needs. Madden said the expanded solar project is anticipated to generate significant savings for the city on energy costs.

The solar project was made possible through a 25-year power purchase agreement which offsets energy costs at no cost to city taxpayers. The project was developed with $780,000 from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s (NYSERDA) NY-Sun Program.

The expansion of the project promotes Troy’s sustainability and climate resiliency initiative. The initiative has included installation of electric vehicle charging stations, use of alternative fuel vehicles for municipal business and streamlining approval of local solar projects.

Troy was designated a Clean Energy Community by NYSERDA in recognition of the city’s leadership in reducing energy use, cutting costs and driving clean energy locally.