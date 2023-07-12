TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy City Council members didn’t need to think twice, voting unanimously Wednesday night to start their own investigation into the Harbour Point Gardens apartment complex on Delaware Avenue. The vote also including a subpoena intending to compel complex management to stand before city council for questioning.

Residents are quickly approaching a month without homes after Mayor Madden issued an emergency evacuation order June 22. A check of the complex shortly before the meeting shows the majority of the failing brick facades at the center of the evacuation order have been removed.

However, major damage appears to also have been done to multiple air conditioning units and damage to several electrical meters caused during the demolition has also not been fixed. A National Grid crew on the scene telling NEWS10 they were there to cut power to additional units Wednesday afternoon due to issues requiring a qualified technician before service can be safely restored.

The city’s corporation council, Richard Morrissey, also pointing out these issues at the city council meeting. He additionally says city inspectors visited the property Wednesday and failed several units that property management claimed were ready to live in again.

“We unfortunately were misled. The property owner has not been working with the city in good faith and that’s just unacceptable,” says Council President Carmella Mantello.

Mantello called Wednesday night’s emergency meeting and vote after displaced Harbour Point Gardens residents also attended the city council’s regular session July 6. Several residents detailed their lacking accomodations in an area hotel and said they had not been provided food by the apartment owners–something Mantello says the owners promised to do.

“Whether or not they’re legally compelled to do it, it’s at least the moral thing to do and they have not with the exception of some ramen noodles and bags of chips. I’d spoken with the owners previously where they assured us they would be taking care of the residents, but it seems they have not been acting in good faith,” Mantello says in an interview with NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

She further adds ordering an investigation and subpoena against a landlord is the most extreme action the council has taken in at least 10 years.

“Whatever remedies that we have to use to hold this property owner’s feet to the fire, and we have to send a message that the City of Troy will not and cannot tolerate this,” she says.

Residents tell NEWS10 they may need to seek their own legal counsel now that they’ve received demands to pay their July rent and claim they can’t get their security deposits back, despite the evacuation order.

“[Property manager] said, when I said I wanted it, he goes you left of your own will so you broke the contract. I said no we didn’t, the city said it’s unsafe, and he said no this is all just a political move,” explains Melissa Boni, who’s 19-year-old daughter and infant grandson were evacuated from Harbour Point.

Boni sharing with NEWS10 an email demanding $1,495 in past due rent or else threatening legal action. She also shared pictures showing rental listings for Harbour Point Gardens and 182 Delaware Avenue posted within the week.

“What protections can there be not just for these people, but to protect new people and stop [the complex] taking their money?” Boni asks of the city council.

A statement from Lexington Property Group, which owns the “182 Delaware LLC” registered as the official Harbour Point Gardens owners, reads: